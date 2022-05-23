Biolympic Caster Semenya revealed that she told some match officials that she would consent to an examination of her body in order to prove she was a woman. The 800 champion also accused the IAAF of forcing her to take drugs that “tortured” her and made her fear she had a heart attack. This is what a report from the English newspaper Telegraph revealed, which took up part of an interview that the athlete gave to Hbo Real Sports, a US TV broadcast, which will be broadcast today in its full version.

2009 in berlin

–

Semenya said that at the World Championships in Berlin 2009, where she won by dominating the 800, some officials “probably thought I had a penis. I told him: ‘I don’t care, if you want I can show you my vagina’ – said the athlete – I drugs I had to take to lower my testosterone levels made me sick, gain weight, gave me panic attacks. It was like hurting yourself with a knife every day. But I had no alternative if I wanted to run. I was 18, I wanted to go to Olympic Games…”. Jonathan Taylor, a lawyer for the IAAF, spoke to HBO denying the allegations. “Jonathan should cut his tongue and throw it away” was Semenya’s reply.