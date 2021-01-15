Spain is once again in a critical situation due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19. Doctors and epidemiologists in the country ask the Government to decree a new confinement, while the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simon, and the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, insist that if the citizenry strictly respects the current restrictions such a strict measure will not be necessary. Experts maintain that the scenario is already critical enough to implement it, as many hospitals are once again saturated.

One of the regions most affected by this third wave is being the Madrid’s community, who notified 3,813 infections in the last 24 hours and whose hospital pressure has grown notably: the 75% of ICU beds in Madrid hospitals are occupied and a 40% is for COVID patients. This increase in income has left alarming images of the La Paz Hospital, where one of the Emergency rooms destined to COVID patients is almost twice its capacity. In your newsletter this Thursday, the sixth showed how in this room, ready to have twelve beds, I know they serve 21 people sick with coronavirus.

Guillén del Barrio, a nurse in the La Paz hospital emergency room and delegate of the MATS union, explains to 20 minutes that the Intensive Care Units “are filling up” because of the contagions produced at Christmas and days after. “The first ICU that has been used for COVID patients has 20 occupied beds. The second should have another 20, but at most you can put 14 for lack of staff. I think there are seven patients at the moment, so there is room for another seven, ”he calculates.

Poor conditioning

On the other hand, Del Barrio criticizes that the crowded room of his hospital “Lacks adequate ventilation” to treat this type of patients, since there are mixed people with a positive PCR and others suspected of being infected, who are at greater risk of contracting the virus if they had not done so: higher concentration of viruses in the air, which is a greater danger for admitted and workers. A patient with suspected coronavirus does not run the same risk if he is surrounded by 11 people than 20 “. In addition, he criticizes that many hospitalized patients are sitting in armchairs, instead of lying on a bed, as they would need: “They are crammed together. It is absolutely unworthy ”.

These inconveniences could have been avoided if the physical therapy gym was enabled as a room for COVID patients, as happened in the second wave, the nurse says: “They don’t open it on purpose. There is no more room in La Paz because they don’t wantThey are trying to force people to go to Zendal by having them in armchairs instead of beds ”.

Isabel Zendal Hospital continues to cause controversy

The collapse could also be avoided, according to Del Barrio, if some patients were transferred to Isabel Zendal Hospital. However, many of them refuse because “they know it is poorly equipped”. Also, the “Lousy ambulance service” offered during the passage of temporary Filomena it has prevented others from reaching both that center and the Carlos III hospital.

Health, for its part, ensures that patients can be transferred without problems to Isabel Zendal, who is the center with more COVID patients of Madrid, they highlight, and that it is helping the rest of the hospitals to carry out their normal activity.