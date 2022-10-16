Here is what the doctors would have found in little Diana’s stomach during the autopsy examination: the child died of starvation in Milan

The story of the little girl Diana Pifferi it is still discussed by the most well-known television programs. The child died of hardship in Milan, after her mother Alessia Pifferi left her at home alone for six long days, while she was in Leffe to be with her partner.

La Pifferi is in prison, waiting to appear before the judge. The authorities await the results of theautopsy carried out on the little body of the 18-month-old baby and the tests carried out on traces of milk found in the bottle.

During one of the last episodes of Morning 5the TV program hosted by Federica Panicucci, some have emerged rumors about the autopsy exam.

The coroner would have found several in the stomach of little Diana Pifferi materials compatible with the mattress and the cushion present in that cot in that house.

He might have eaten them for the too hungry and be so suffocated dead? It is still too early to reach such a conclusion. There is still no certainty of what the doctors did. Alessia Pifferi’s lawyer intervened:

There is no certainty, before launching into considerations we must fix the death event to understand well if Diana has swallowed parts of the mattress and the pillow in the throes of hunger, because she could also have died of suffocation. We will also ask for the analysis of the diaper and insights through the evidentiary incident.

The mother wants a photo of little Diana Pifferi

A few hours ago the news emerged that Alessia Pifferi has requested one photo of her baby girl to keep in prison. A request that everyone has defined incomprehensible, since there are no photos in Alessia Pifferi’s house and there are no photos on her Facebook profiles. Little Diana was like a ghost in her mother’s life.

Perhaps, after her lawyers have called her a confused woman, living in a bubble, the mother of the child who died of starvation is realizing what really happened to your daughter. A little girl left at home alone for six long days, without food and without water.