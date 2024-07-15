Another shocking ruling in the civil proceedings for the deaths in the L’Aquila earthquake of 6 April 2009: the L’Aquila Court of Appeal confirmed the first-instance ruling from 2022 that had cleared the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of any responsibility for the deaths of seven students in various collapses in the earthquake about 15 years ago.

The families of the young victims will not only not receive any compensation for having assumed “reckless conduct”, but will also have to pay the legal fees, almost 14 thousand euros. This was reported by the Abruzzo newspaper “Il Centro”.