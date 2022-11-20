He couldn’t pay the bills and had asked him for intimate relationships in exchange for money: the story of a neighbor by Alessia Pifferi

New details about the life of Alessia Pifferitold by a neighbor on the TV show Lombardy icebergs.

The man revealed that the mother of the child who died of starvation in Milan had offered him some intimate relationships in exchange for money. She had to pay the electricity bills. She had also asked him if he knew men for paid sexual services.

Alessia Pifferi had asked me if I knew someone who could also pay her in exchange for sex. She told me she needed the money. I have to find those 300 euros by tomorrow because I have electricity bills to pay. If I don’t pay them, they’re in the poop because they’ve already expired.

The man explained that he still has mobile chatswhich can prove what he said:

I’ve never deleted them.

To help the neighbor, she has asked a friend of his:

I sent her a friend of mine, I knew there was no problem for me or for him. So they organized and he went to her house. I’ve never had anything to do with exchanging money between her and this guy, I’ve never taken anything. I have never ‘procured’ men for Alessia Pifferi. It’s also false that I offered to buy her groceries in exchange for sex with me. I have sent this person to you twice. The first time she paid it, the second time those 300 euros were just a loan and she Alessia Pifferi said she would give it back to him.

He tried to get that money back to give it back to his friend, but every time the woman he used a different excuse.

It didn’t take long for the neighbor to understand the lies that Alessia Pifferi was telling him. He explained to the television broadcast that little Diana’s mother had told him that the father of the child he was deceased.

She never returned those 300 euros to him, because afterwards she made up a few things and dragged it out. Then after that there was the mess. I didn’t quite understand what he was doing, he showed me strange photos. Photos where she was half naked. And in fact she had also asked me if I wanted to have sex in exchange for money, I have not deleted any chats, I keep them.

Alessia Pifferi knows very well how much, outside of prison, she is criticized, judged and a real target in the crosshairs of the media pillory. He continues to send letters to various TV broadcasts, to tell of his difficult life, of his breakup with Leffe’s partner, of his childhood and how he is no longer able to go on without his little girl.

The lawyer has repeatedly explained that his client has not yet managed to realize what really happened to her daughter, so she requested a neuroscientific psychiatric expertise.

However, the investigating judge has rejected the defense request twice.