The difficulties seem to be increasing. He is accused of abetting Sushant to suicide and rigging crores. With this, the matter of getting involved in his drug racket is coming to light. On Friday evening news came that Riya’s brothers Shouvik and Samuel Miranda have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Now the news is coming that the investigating agency has cloned Riya’s phone, which has many shocking revelations.

Sale of illicit drugs

According to the report of our colleague Times Now, a source has told that many information has been revealed when Riya’s phone is cloned. Riya’s alleged involvement in the purchase, sale and use of illegal drugs is coming to light, which is punishable under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Riya said that she does not take drugs

According to the report, NCB will now summon Dipesh Sawant. Dipesh is the househelp of Sushant. Some of Riya’s chats have gone viral in which she talked about drugs. However, during an interview, Riya has said that she never took drugs and she is ready for the test. He had said that Sushant used to take Maruana.

Shouvik took Riya’s name

Has arrested his brother Shouvik after raiding Rhea Chakraborty’s house on Friday. According to reports, Shouvik has stated that he used to buy drugs for Riya. CBI can summon Riya. Shauvik and Samuel Miranda will be produced in court.