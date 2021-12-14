Shocking results



Ex-NFL star Adams suffered from CTE when he shot several people



Phillip Adams was diagnosed with CTE postmortem.

Photo: AP / Tom Gannam





Los Angeles Is a brain disease to blame for a gruesome act of blood? As an investigation has now shown, the former NFL professional Phillip Adams suffered from CTE. In April he shot six people – and himself.







Former NFL player Phillip Adams, who shot and killed six people in April and then judged himself, suffered from the degenerative brain disease CTE. That was the result of a post-mortem exam of Adams’ brain conducted by neuropathologists at Boston University. CTE, which occurs as a result of frequent head trauma and can only be determined post-mortem, has already been found in 315 former NFL players, according to Boston University.

Adams played as cornerback for six different NFL teams and brought it to a total of 78 games in the US football professional league. In 2011 he ran together with the German Super Bowl winner Sebastian Vollmer for the New England Patriots.

Aaron Hernandez was part of the team at the time. The tight end was later sentenced to life imprisonment as a murderer and committed suicide while in custody. Hernandez was also diagnosed with severe CTE post-mortem.

After the April 7th Adams rampage, his father told a local TV station that football had “screwed up” his son. Adams’ career was marked by many injuries, including concussions.

(dör / SID)