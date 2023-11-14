Since the beginning of November, several citizens of the city of Grindavík, the southwest of this island, in the North Atlantic, documented in social networks repetitive earthquakes which, despite their short duration, were strong enough to knock objects off their shelves, move doors or cause small interruptions in electrical networks.

These telluric movements were increasing more and more, setting off alarms of a possible volcanic eruption.

According to him Geological Survey of Iceland, the current eruption could be the most powerful since 1973, the year the volcano erupted Edfell. On that occasion, the volcano was active for about six months, covering much of the Vestmannaeyjar region with ash.

Now, years later, earthquakes and a huge 15-kilometer-long crack, now extending from northwest Grindavik until the Atlantic Ocean, They warn of the imminent event.

The Blue Lagoon near the town of Grindavik on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland.

According to the reports provided by the institution, more than 2,000 seismic movements in just 48 hours, about 600 of them during the last night, all with a slight magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale. This has caused structural damage to several facades of buildings in the city of Grindavik.

The southwestern town of Grindavik, home to about 4,000 people, was evacuated in the early hours of November 11.

But this is not the only thing. The magma is also another indication of the possible eruption.

“Since the morning of November 11, the seismic activity in the intrusion of magma remains fairly constant. Since midnight on November 12, around a thousand earthquakes have been recorded within the limits of the dam, all of them with a magnitude of less than 3.0,” reads a statement issued on November 13 by the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

Emergency services member walking near a crack.

“GPS measurements from the last 24 hours show that the deformation associated with the magma tunnel that formed on Friday, November 10 has slowed down,” which “suggests that the magma is moving closer to the surface,” it adds.

Authorities are currently urgently preparing to build defense walls around a nearby geothermal power plant that they desperately hope will protect it from lava flows.

Likewise, they work on the cracks in order to study them thoroughly and also prevent citizens from approaching them.

Iceland is not alien to rashes and this, in part, has helped to understand the behavior of volcanoes, as well as to devise some measures to try to prevent a major disaster.

According to Edward Marshall, a geochemist at the University of Iceland, in an interview with the scientific publication National Geographicpreventive evacuation plans have been established for Grindavík, while workers are implementing measures to ensure the remote operation of the power plant, which plays a crucial role in the region, especially during the winter season.

At the same time, the state of emergency proposed by the Government will allow the authorities to more closely evaluate the situation and close the areas of greater risk, as far as possible.

