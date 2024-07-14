Panic. That was the feeling of the hundreds of people who were attending a Donald Trump campaign rally when the attack against the former president occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania.

According to the criteria of

Regarding the attack, the former US president and candidate for the elections next November thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers after surviving the attack.

“It is as if it were God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will not be AFRAID, but will remain strong in our faith and defiant in the face of evil,” said the former president, who is in New Jersey.

The New York Times has revealed shocking photos of the moment when Donald Trump was attacked. One of the images by photographer Doug Mills shows a bullet flying just behind the former president’s head.

Donald Trump, photo of when a bullet pierces his ear. Photo:Screenshot of X from Douf Mills photo Share

Following the attack, Trump said he hopes to be able to attend the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin, where he is expected to officially announce his nomination as the party’s candidate for the November elections.

In a previous post on his social network, Trump explained that the bullet fired by the shooter went through the top of his right ear.

“I knew immediately something was wrong because I heard a whizzing sound, gunshots and immediately felt the bullet go through my skin,” he said.

Donald Trump, photo of when a bullet pierces his ear. Photo:Screenshot by Orlando Avendaño over images by Doug Mills. Share

The FBI has identified the shooter as a white male from Pennsylvania who goes by the name Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20 years old.

Authorities are currently unsure of his motives and whether he was a so-called ‘lone wolf’ or had an accomplice.

Local Pittsburgh outlet WTAE claims the shooter used an AR-15-type rifle and fired eight shots before being shot dead by Secret Service agents.

Authorities have confirmed that the deceased attacker killed one rally-goer, wounded Trump in the right ear and left two other people in the crowd seriously injured.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS

With information from EFE