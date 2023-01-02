Home page World

Of: Kai Hartwig

Split

In many ski areas there is a lack of snow at the end of 2022. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

The weather at the end of 2022 is not particularly wintry. The mild temperatures are causing problems for the ski areas in Switzerland.

Munich/Appenzell – The climate has changed significantly worldwide. These days you are experiencing extremely mild weather in Germany for the end of December. In contrast to the weather situation a few weeks ago, there is no sign of snow and winter. Instead, the thermometer keeps climbing – an expert is forecasting the warmest New Year’s day since weather records began. The situation is similar in Switzerland, also in the ski areas.

The mild temperatures have hit the regions dependent on ski tourism hard. On its website, Switzerland Tourism stated that some lifts remained closed due to the poor snow conditions over the Christmas holidays. Those who currently want to ski in Switzerland usually have to travel to places that are at a higher altitude. Reported on Thursday (December 29). SRF Weather: “Snowfall limit 1200 to 1600 meters, in the south around 1000 meters. Today 9 to 13 degrees.” Too warm for many ski areas.

Swiss ski areas have a snow problem: “Like cold soccer stadiums in a desert country”

The meteorologists from Swiss television also showed with an impressive and at the same time frightening picture what it is like in many a Swiss ski area at the moment. Commented with the words “Skiing 2022”. SRF Weather a tweet showing the town of Appenzell in the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden. The picture shows the Horn ski lift north of the village.

Instead of snow-covered mountains, only a few puny white streaks can be seen here. Probably only brought to the slopes with the help of snow cannons.

Some skiers can be seen on the ski slope. Around the artificially created “white splendour”: Green meadows and trees without any snow. The Twitter users reacted in large numbers to the images of the weather experts. “Anyone who still skis in such conditions is making a fool of themselves! It’s like sitting in a bikini in the beach bar on the town square while the market is going on all around,” said one. “Like cool football stadiums in a desert country – only the other way around,” another user was reminded of the recently ended 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Sharp criticism of the use of snow cannons in ski areas despite very mild temperatures

The desire to ski had also disappeared from a user at this sight: “For me, that has nothing to do with skiing. I’d rather leave the skis there before I hit the slopes.” Many other Twitter users denounced the fact that artificial snow in ski areas without natural precipitation is bad for the environment. The question of the level of energy costs was also raised several times.

Some users found even clearer words for the sad “snowy landscape” in Appenzell. They described the picture as “perverse”, “deviant”, “pure decadence” and “disgrace”. But it’s not just in our Swiss neighbors that the ski areas are struggling with the weather. In Bavaria too, plus grades are currently affecting winter sports enthusiasts – skiing is only possible on a few slopes. (kh)