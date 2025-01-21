It’s what everyone is talking about since this Monday the images of the interrogation carried out by the judge Adolfo Carretero both Elisa Mouliaá and Iñigo Errejón. In general, the feeling they have caused is one of discomfort at the “aggressive and violent” tone of the magistrate in his treatment of the actress and it has been felt that he was more condescending towards the alleged perpetrator of the sexual assault on the artist.

This afternoon in ‘Everything is a lie‘(Four) it has been possible to know first-hand the opinion of the lawyer who represents Mouliaá, Alfredo Arrienof which it has been highlighted that he did not ask any questions to Sumar’s former spokesperson. Arrién has been clear and has surprised both Risto Mejide as well as the fellow guests who were with him at the table, on set. Mejide asked him if they were considering “reporting the judge for prevarication” and the lawyer said no, that what he understood was that the judge was resorting to “the filter of presumption of innocence through comparison in contradiction.” giving Errejon confidence to see if he incurred “contradictions in his speech.”

Thus, Alfredo Arrién was understanding with Adolfo Carretero and stated that “this guarantees us veracity, as it is such a tough test, as Elisa has undergone an interrogation with a particularly complex, perhaps a bit sexist, magistrate. But we are happy because it has passed the filter” and the evidence is that “it has given us five days to provide proof arguments. If I had not believed her, I would have decided to file the case. And be careful, we are talking about a judge with many years of experience, who 15 years ago convicted a police officer for sexually assaulting a prostitute.

The representative of Elisa Mouliaá has shared that he had previously prepared the actress so that she knew what she was facing and what she might encounter. Thus, he has stated that he “fully trusts in his actions and that justice will be done.” Regarding the methods that Carretero uses, I have an opinion that I reserve because I have a long professional career ahead of me and I don’t think I should share that. He stressed that what he predicted has happened, because “Adolfo is very tough, with a very trained mentality and that can be understood when you see the images.”









Alfredo Arrién concluded his speech by sharing with Risto his optimism for what is to come: «If a judge so sexist and perhaps something aggressive in the ways in which Don Adolfo believes it, I have no doubt that a court will believe it.