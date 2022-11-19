And the French newspaper “L’Equipe” reported that the Spanish Real Madrid striker was forced to leave France early due to injury, on Saturday, in a heavy blow to the defending champion 3 days before his first match in the World Cup.

Benzema, the Golden Ball winner, who was suffering from a muscle injury, along with fellow defender Raphael Varane, returning from a knee injury, participated in the French national team training, on Saturday, for the first time since arriving in Qatar.

L’Equipe said that Benzema did not complete the training session after suffering an injury, but without revealing its seriousness.

France is already missing influential midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante through injury and will start against Australia in Group D, which also includes Tunisia and Denmark.