Andrea Barberi passed away due to illness: among the most successful Italian sprinters ever, he won the first 400 m for 10 years

Today morning, Wednesday 20 December, sport and the whole of Italy learned with shock and dismay the news of the death of one of the strongest and most successful Italian athletes in history. Andrea Barberichampion of athletics, record holder for over a decade in the 400 meter dash, has passed away at just 44 years old.

Dramatic news that shocks the entire world of Italian sport. This morning, at the age of only 44 years oldAndrea Barberi passed away.

Born in Tivoli just outside Rome in 1979, he will be remembered as one of the strongest and most successful Italian sprinters in history.

To 'initiate' him to athletics by the walker Riccardo Pisani, it is on the red slope that it has found its natural habitat. And in particular in the discipline that involves a complete lap, that of 400 meters flat.

Nationally legendary, it was record holder of the specialist for a consecutive decade, from 2006 to 2016with a time of 45.19.

He wore it 25 times blue shirt of the Italian national team, obtaining excellent results also in the international field. Such as fifth place overall at the 2006 European Championships in Gothenburg.

Subsequently, he was part of the team of Yellow Flamesas an athlete and as a member of the technical structure.

Condolences for the death of Andrea Barberi

The news of Andrea Barberi's passing has caused sadness to everyone and many are condolence messages appeared on the web in the last few hours. The first was obviously that of the Italian Athletics Federation:

All Italian athletics and the Fiamme Gialle sports group mourn him, who welcomed him at nineteen as an athlete and later as a member of the technical structure, appreciating his passion and strength, the same qualities with which he faced the disease. The deepest condolences of the president of FIDAL Stefano Mei and of the Federal Council go to the family of Andrea Barberi.

The sample resided in Saint Gregory of Sassola, near Rome. The mayor and the municipal administration dedicated a touching farewell message to him: