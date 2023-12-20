The NBA and the G-League They are still trying to understand how something like this happened. In recent days it began to circulate that there was a shocking case, and that one of the organizations was carrying out an investigation into a player.

And finally it was known: Chance Comanche, who had a match with Portland Trail Blazers This season, he was fired from Stockton, a team in the G-League, a development league that develops players for the NBA.

(Marian Pajón confessed: she announced her retirement and that she will be a mother)(Millonarios, surpassed by Junior for the Copa Libertadores draw)

The story

The reason? He was detained by the police, accused of being part of a “murder plan,” in a case involving Marayna Rodgersa 23-year-old girl who disappeared more than a year ago and whose remains were found in the Nevada desert.

Comanche, 27 years old and born in Los Angeles, according to investigators in the United States, was at the forefront of a kidnapping and murder plan, in which the player's girlfriend is also involved, Sakari Harnden19 years old.

He would have planned the murder with his ex-girlfriend The incident occurred in Las Vegas, just after his team's game. A kidnapping and the macabre discovery of a dead 23-year-old girl The recent chilling story behind former NBA player, Chance Comanche👇 pic.twitter.com/39CcVSttjp — Nacho (@nachomiranda14) December 19, 2023

The Police Department, in a news release, said detectives recovered “human remains in a desert area in Henderson, Nevada that were later identified by the Clark County Coroner as that of Marayna Rodgers,” based on information obtained after Comanche and Harnden were arrested.

As reconstructed by the police Las VegasRodgers had been out with friends on December 5 and had agreed to meet up with Comanche and Harnden, but was never seen again.

Prisoner…

Comanche was arrested on Friday the 15th and was immediately fired by Stockton, which issued a very brief statement: “The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced that they are releasing Chance Comanche.” Now, the basketball player hopes to be transferred to Nevada, since he was detained by members of the criminal apprehension team of the California FBI in Sacramento.

Rodgers was reported missing on December 7. This means that, after the events, Chance Comanche played two G-League games: against Rip City Remix and before Salt Lake City Stars.



The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued a press release Sunday afternoon announcing charges against Comanche in the death of Marayna Rodgers.

NBA G-League player Chance Comanche and ex-girlfriend Sakari Harnden planned murder by setting up threesome with Marayna Rodgers who was a “working prostitute” in Las Vegaspic.twitter.com/IW2kaTwaVa — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) December 19, 2023

“Detectives determined after the arrest of Comanche and Harnden that they were responsible for Rodgers' murder. “The charges against both will be modified to murder,” Las Vegas police said in a statement.

Your data

Comanche is a 2.06 meter tall player who plays as a center. He trained at the University of Arizona.

Since trying to enter the 2017 Draft, he has gone through several teams in the G-League: Memphis and Cleveland. Furthermore, he went through the Turkish league (Ankara DSI). This season he arrived at Stockton Kings.

Comanche barely played a game in the NBA, on April 9 of this year, playing with the Blazers against the Warriors: 7 points and 3 rebounds in 21 minutes. Comanche played 11 games in Stockton this season, averaging 14.2 points and 7.1 rebounds. His last game was on Monday, December 12.

(Brazil idol was rescued after kidnapping: he had to confess infidelity)

The story cannot begin without talking about three characters: Chance Comanche (middle photo): Stockton Kings player in the G-League Sakari Harnden (left): ex-girlfriend of the basketball player and alleged accomplice Marayna Rodgers (right): the young woman who would have been murdered pic.twitter.com/doiGYJm4Dm — Nacho (@nachomiranda14) December 19, 2023

The Nation, Argentina

GDA

(