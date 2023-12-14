This Wednesday, December 13, a multiple traffic accident which included 17 vehicles on the highway Grand Marshal of Ayacucho, in state Miranda, Venezuela. After what happened, the authorities reported 16 dead and 20 injured.

How did the accident occur?

According to reports from the Venezuelan authorities, the accident occurred in the morning when a cargo vehicle collided with five cars at kilometer six of the highway, where there is a failure in the asphalt of the road.

The accident occurred at 7 in the morning; However, 15 minutes later, a tanker truck loaded with thinner -a flammable product with a high fire risk- collided involving 17 vehicles. Subsequently, a burst.

Carlos Pérez Ampueda, vice minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection, reported that the firefighters they controlled the flames. Ambulances and National Police were present at the scene.

“It was an accident caused by a collision between a cargo transport and vehicles that were at the site due to a previous incident, blowing up a security device that was attending the event,” explained the vice minister through his 'X' account at the time of the accident. .

Initially, 8 deaths and 14 injuries were reported, but the number increased in the last hours.

Today the country is once again mourning these more than 16 lives that were unjustly lost. Yesterday there was an accident on this same highway, Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho, due to repairs that are being done on the road and which, according to the drivers, do not have signs. Not yesterday… pic.twitter.com/11NN4qz6qQ — Alexa Gómez (@AlexaGomezDos) December 13, 2023

The fatality restricted passage in both directions of the highway, generating a traffic jam for kilometers along the highway that connects Caracas with Guarenas.

“The National Risk Management System deals with multiple collisions with dead and injured people. Mass care of injured people is carried out,” said Pérez on behalf of the entity.

On social networks, citizens share videos and images of what happened.

Today the country is once again mourning these more than 16 lives that were unjustly lost. Yesterday there was an accident on this same highway, Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho, due to repairs that are being done on the road and which, according to the drivers, do not have signs. Not yesterday pic.twitter.com/A7ykQMhTyD — Leydris Gonzalez (@LeydrisG59332) December 14, 2023

The Fire Department and civil protection managed to put out the flames successfully. Apparently the 16 deceased were charred to death.



According to the local media Venezuela Newsthe bodies were identified by the authorities as Carmen Uriel, Sofía Canelón, Henrry Farfán, Luis Falcon, Irvis Peralta, María Díaz, Francisco de Aranguren, Richard Hernández, Moisés Borges, Ramón Hernández, Beatriz Flores, María Olivier, Claudio Pérez, Angelina Orozco, José Abraham and the truck driver.

Given the event, the governor of the state of Miranda, Héctor Rodríguez, spoke out through his 'X' account, reporting on what happened. “Civil Protection, Firefighters, police and all our teams are on site. Traffic remains restricted in both directions,” he said.

We inform our citizens about the accident that occurred on the Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho Highway, near the Araguaney sector, direction Caracas – Guarenas. A vehicle collided, causing a fire that spread to 15 more vehicles. Civil Protection, Firefighters,… — Héctor Rodríguez C. (@HectoRodriguez) December 13, 2023

