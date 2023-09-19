Last Sunday, September 17, A giant wave hits a restaurant in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africaleaving several people injured.

In the video you can see how the giant wave surprises the people who were in the place and crashes into them.

This event was not the only one of its category, since similar events had already occurred in that area. Therefore, authorities have responded to the situation and launched a thorough investigation to determine what is causing these abnormal waves. Furthermore, it is expected that this research will result in the adoption of preventive measures aimed at avoiding related incidents in the future.

This event not only left several people injured, but also caused the death of a 93-year-old womanaccording to Kwazulu emergency services.

Given this, warnings are already circulating for those near the beach to exercise caution: “We warn residents who live near the coast to take additional precautions. We also warn that KwaZulu-Natal beaches should not be visited for recreational purposes until the tides go out and safe to do so,” reported South Africa’s National Sea Rescue Institute.

What is a giant wave?

In accordance with the ‘Aquae Foundation’, giant waves – also called monster waves– are waves that have a mysterious origin, because they seem to come from nowhere. In addition, they can reach heights of up to 30 meters, becoming completely dangerous.

Understanding and forecasting the frequency of giant waves is challenging. They are rare events that can occur anywhere and at any time. due to a combination of variables including wind, currents and water depth.

