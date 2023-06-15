In Chicago, United States, an event was presented that caused a great impact on the population, but specifically on a man named Dale Wheatley, who works in an organization that processes body donations for academic purposes and who found three heads on his deskas indicated Fox 32 Chicago.

(It may interest you: He drowned his mother to free himself from some ‘demons’: he chose her because he loved her more).

Photo: Instagram @hospital.universitario.caribe / Twitter @Supersalud

This man works at The Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois (AGA) and received these dismembered heads at his desk after he complained about the conditions in which the bodies are being stored in the organization, since he found that some of the bodies were being eaten by rats, the outlet pointed out.

(You may be interested: UFO in Las Vegas? Video evidence strange case of a family seeing something in the sky).

Wheatley is the transportation coordinator for this organization and also denounced that this place mistreats donor bodies before they reach universities and hospitals.

“They’re sending donors back because of mold and rot, bugs and it’s deplorable,” he reported. Fox.

Wheatley also recounted that: “There were cases when I took donors from our warehouse off the shelves, and the rats chewed through the bottom of the bag, through the feet“, according to the media.

The worker asked his boss why the heads were on his desk and received the answer that he did not know and that very strange things were happening.

The man who denounced these facts assures that he does so with the purpose that the families that donate the bodies are aware of what is happening with them.

More news

This is the expensive and sophisticated school where Messi’s children will study in Miami

Marlon Wayans called United Airlines ‘racist’: demanded free flights for his fans

Why is the Colombian judge who will take Trump’s case in Florida criticized?

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL