Luciana Fusterestablished herself as the winner of Miss Grand International 2023 inVietnam. As part of his reign, the Peruvian model traveled to Thailand, where he is parading in different and important events. In one of these she surprised not only with her impressive catwalk in a dress made of rhinestones, but also with her mastery of the Thai. Patricio Parodi’s partner offered a speech in the language of this country, a fact that excited the attendees.

How was Luciana Fuster’s speech in Thai and her catwalk in a rhinestone dress?

Luciana Fusterattended the Miss Grand P2S preliminary competition at the MGI Hall, held this Saturday, November 18 in Thailand. At this event, the Peruvian performed a spectacular catwalk, in which she wore a dazzlingpink maharani style suit made of rhinestones that impacted users on social networks.

But the surprise of the night at this beauty event was the speech in thai that Luciana Fuster offered. In that sense, Patricio Parodi’s partner was encouraged to greet the population of that country in their native language. It should be noted that the queen also expressed herself in English and Spanish.

How was Luciana Fuster’s show in typical Thai costume?

Luciana Fuster, miss Grand International 2023, dazzled in the traditional costumes fashion show of theTop10 MGI2023which took place last November 14 in Thailand.

In that sense, our compatriot surprised those present by parading in atraditional costume of the Asian country that will host her for a year. It should be noted that, during this beauty event, the Peruvian model wore other costumes that dazzled those present.

What was Luciana Fuster’s response to a Vietnamese journalist who questioned her romance with Patricio Parodi?

Some days ago,Luciana FusterShe was interviewed by a journalist from Vietnam, who showed her an image of her and her boyfriend Patricio Parodi. Upon seeing this snapshot, our compatriot was moved and expressed regret for not having spent more time with the popular member of ‘EEG’.

The journalist asked her: “In your position as Miss Grand queen, is there any pressure to talk about your relationship?” Fuster had a blunt response: “I don’t feel any pressure talking about my boyfriend. I think my private life is separate from my work and what I do.”

