In Spanish football, Real Betis achieved a 3-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao in a match marked by an event that set off alarm bells when a referee suffered a terrible mishap.

The line judge Guadalupe Porras Ayuso He was the victim of the incident when he hit his head against a TV broadcast camera.

The first images show the line judge with a bloody face after the hard impact.

However, now a video captured from the stands has come to light showing the exact moment of the blow.

In the video you can see when the assistant reaches the baseline and once she is about to return she crashes into the camera.

“In the 13th minute, coinciding with the achievement of the first goal, a television camera was placed in the work area of ​​my assistant number 1, who in the exercise of his function was going to move towards the center of the field as indicated in the Rules of the game. As a consequence of this action on the part of the television cameraman, there was a violent blow to the head of my assistant with said camera, which caused him a large incised-blunt wound on his face and he also lost consciousness, leaving him dazed on the ground,” says the match minutes.

“When the medical services of Real Betis and Athletic Club quickly became aware of the situation, they went to the area where the cameraman hit my assistant, as he fell at the same moment bleeding profusely. “The assistant then had to be transferred by the stadium's medical services by ambulance to a hospital,” the report added.

EFE reported that the judge was discharged from the hospital in the city of Seville, where she was transferred and is now resting at home.

SPORTS

More sports news