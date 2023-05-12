The Bovag is not angry, but sad. And disappointed. Trade association Bovag is very concerned about the climate goals.

It’s never right or wrong. If the cabinet announces an obligation to choose your lease car fully electric from 2025, the room is too small. Everyone and their mother sees one problem after another, we are forced, it is too expensive, etc. Now the headline newspaper from awake Netherlands this morning that it doesn’t go through, not good again!

What is going on?

One climate plan after another comes from our brave climate helmsman in The Hague. Co-worker @nicolasr recently put the whole list together sympathetically for you, our loyal readers.

One plan on the list is now dead. Namely, it is mandatory to opt for an electric car when choosing a business lease car. As of 2025, the vehicle fleet should be made greener, but that has now been drawn out.

Why do you ask? Because the plans are unfeasible due to the supply of cars? Perhaps the charging infrastructure is not yet ready? Doesn’t it provide climate benefits? No, no and no. It is too expensive.

Excise and VAT

Friend Jetten may spend 24 billion euros on climate plans. That is 24 thousand million ekkermen! But this plan costs the treasury about 5 billion euros and that is too much.

The Ministry of Finance has brought in the pocket Japanese and if that business market goes fully electric, the government will therefore miss 5,000 million euros in revenue in terms of excise duty and VAT. And the climate may cost quite a bit, but of course we shouldn’t exaggerate.

you pay

Not that Mrs. Kaag and her officials do not allow it, but then the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management will have to close that billion-dollar gap and that will not come from Jetten’s piggy bank.

Solution: purchase tax for private cars significantly increased. What is our surprise? That goes too far for the coalition (for the first time). New cars will be very expensive. Since we will have to pay almost 20 grand for a simple Mitsubishi Space Star from next year, it seems to us the right call not to make it even more expensive.

Bovag is worried

Good news, therefore, that we are not obliged to plug in. However? Well, according to trade association Bovag, nothing could be further from the truth. Apart from the fact that the employers had already introduced the obligation for their employees and do not know that this is not necessary at all, they are very concerned in the Bovag headquarters.

Opposite Automotive-online Bovag spokesman Paul de Waal indicates that the trade association is concerned whether the climate goals can be achieved in this way. Now only a subsidy pot of 600 million euros remains for the purchase of a used EV.

But yes, no obligation on the business market quickly means less second-hand supply in our country. So such a subsidy pot for a second-hand socket does not have the desired effect.

Of course they have a point there. Because buying a brand new EV privately is of course very expensive. What do you think? Does a business lease car have to be fully electric or not? We would like to hear it!

This article Shocking: lease car after 2025 not electric after all appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Shocking #lease #car #electric