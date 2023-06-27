In the exclusive sector of Polanco, Mexico, a shocking robbery of a jewelry store that interrupted the purchases of some citizens.

The non-belief assault occurred on Monday June 26 and was captured on video. We told him the terrible fact of insecurity.

According to several local media and the broadcast footage, the criminals used mallets to destroy the glass of the establishmentknown as Berger store.

After the insistent blows, the subjects managed to steal watches and jewelry. In fact, the mayor in Mexico City, Miguel Hidalgo, Mauricio Tabe, confirmed that 15 watches were stolen in a span of 10 minutes at the Antara Shopping Center in Polanco.

Initial reports indicated that one of the men had a firearm, and although there were shots, according to witnesses. The men used a sledgehammer to commit the crime.

What happened after? Capture and wounded

According to the mayor, No injuries were reported after the robbery.. “Regarding the report of the assault on a jewelry store in Antara, I inform you that there are no people injured,” he reported on Twitter.

The official also confirmed that the security people in the square were not armed. Therefore a capture was not achieved and the subjects managed to flee.

However, a few minutes ago, the Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City reported that the first arrest has already been achieved.

“There are more people to arrest and this act will not go unpunished in our City. They will all be detained,” she wrote on his Twitter account.

