During the weekend a video was viralized in which the shocking inauguration of a new mural by Diego Maradona on Naples.

The ceremony was held in Frattamaggiore, the municipality in which Lorenzo Insigne, current captain of Napoli, was born, the team to which the Diez led the greatest sporting achievements in its history.

The giant portrait of Diego was captured on one of the sides of a housing complex.

Dozens of fans, after discovering the image, which was covered by a giant curtain with a message to heaven, surrounded the work with flares.

“A star dribbles in the field of clouds. The festive angels sing a chorus. As in life, more than before, your name shakes the sky,” the message read.

During Holy Week, the Neapolitans made their offering to Maradona, the only one who managed to have the San Gennaro stamps exchanged for his photos in their homes.

