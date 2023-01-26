A shirt with the remains of her daughter’s body printed on it, as Pamela Mastropietro’s mother showed up in the classroom: “Look”

Shocking images printed on the mother’s shirt Pamela Mastropietro. This is how the woman presented herself in the courtroom in Perugia, for the bis appeal against Innocent Oseghale.

5 years have passed, yet the man who snatched the life of Pamela Mastropietro, already convicted, must still answering the sexual assault charge. A mother who, after what was done to her daughter, can’t hold back her anger at the fact that, even today, the life sentence can be discussed.

She showed up in court with a shocking shirtwith printed the remains of his daughter. She wanted to show everyone how she was reduced and found, those indelible images of her in her mind, which break her heart every day and which will accompany her forever.

The words of Pamela Mastropietro’s mother

Alessandra Verni ai reporters’ microphones he wanted to express all his regret and show the images of his Pamela:

After 5 years still debating whether he deserves a life sentence or not. Pamela dies every single day while he sits quietly in prison. Here’s how she reduced it. Pamela was raped, she was killed, she was clubbed on the head, she was tortured, she was hacked to pieces. I expect the State, the justice system, the prosecutors to do their duty because executioners cannot be allowed to roam free in a city, in Italy, because this cannot be accepted in our country.

Innocent Oseghale is on trial again for the only unclear point, sexual assault. Between the man and the victim’s mother aheated discussion in the classroom. The accused, addressing the woman exhorted: “Enough judicial oppression”. At that point Alessandra went towards him shouting: “Tell me what you want”. Waters that were immediately staged by the judicial police and the Carabinieri.

Also many people who waited outside the Court, with banners in memory of Pamela: “Justice”.