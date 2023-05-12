“Starting tonight, people who arrive at the border without using legal channels will be deemed ineligible for asylum. We stand ready to process and humanely remove those who have no legal basis to remain in the US,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

In recent years, waves of illegal border crossings They have been considerably large due to a global migratory trend, which, according to studies and reports from different NGOs, tend to occur in the search for a better quality of life.

This wave could increase after May 11, day when the sanitary norm known as Title 42, which allows the immediate expulsion of migrants who arrive at the border without a visa or documentation required to enter, was no longer in force in order to be superseded by Title 8.

Migrants line up to get documentation to transit the country. See also Between the Spanish anthem and Bad Gyal: this is how Alejandro Palomo conquered New York Photo: EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco Fast food delivery men deliver orders to migrants at the border wall today, in the city of Tijuana, Baja California. Hundreds of migrants while waiting next to the border wall in El Paso, Texas (USA).

In accordance with the provisions of this regulation, migrants who enter the United States illegally can be quickly arrested and prosecuted, something very similar to the current regulations in force, but with a clear difference regarding sanctions.

“A person who is expelled is subject to a ban on admission to the United States of at least five years and may face criminal prosecution for any subsequent attempt of crossing the border illegally”, explains the Department of Homeland Security.

This regulation is not new and in fact this was implemented before the pandemic caused by covid-19. However, his return and the rescission of Title 42 have generated great controversy among the most conservative sector of the Republican Party, who They have shown concern about the number of migrants who could enter the United States.

The US military reinforces the mesh with spikes and more agents join their task in the area that the families use to cross. See also One year in prison for the tiktoker who hit his partner live In the agony of Title 42, migrants who are stranded at the Matamoros border have suffered nervous breakdowns and have not stopped throwing themselves into the Rio Grande. Photograph of a migrant waiting in line to get documentation to transit through the country.

In fact, in an article published by the media CNN, It details the crisis that the United States border authorities have experienced, who “reported that they detained more than 10,000 migrants daily, setting a record for daily encounters and continuing an upward trend in border arrests.” In some border places they declared a state of disaster.

Migrants get on the freight train however they can. It is known as “the Beast” or “the train of death” for its dangerousness: many have fallen, lost limbs or died. However, migrants risk taking it to be able to cross Mexico on wheels. pic.twitter.com/dc5oeyDiPW — Venezuela Migrant (@venezuela_migra) May 12, 2023

Despite the fact that Title 8 is not something new and that its policies could open the doors for the “American dream” to be closer, the Biden government is also introducing new measures in order to have greater control in the processes of deportation and admission in such case.

Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from INTERNATIONAL newsroom