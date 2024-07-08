This July 8, kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, suffered a Russian missile attack. The bombing affected a residential urban area and completely destroyed a building of the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital, considered one of the most important children’s centers in that city.

According to the mayor of kyiv, Vitali Klichko, it was confirmed that at least Twenty people have already diedIn addition, it is known that there are around 16 injured so far, including seven children.

kyiv after Russian attack. Photo:EFE

Russia’s massive attack was unexpected for multiple reasons. First, it was After several weeks without lethal bombings on Ukrainian territory. Secondly, it was carried out in broad daylight, in an area inhabited by civilians and, above all, affecting a health centre specialising in child care.

The Russian Defense Ministry continues to deny having deliberately attacked civilian targets in Ukraine. The statement said the massive attack was directed against Ukrainian military industry enterprises and air bases.

Bombing in Ukraine. Photo:EFE

On the other hand, the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vice President of the Government, Antonio Tajani, condemned the acts committed and described them as a “war crime”.

“I am shocked by the images of the bombings in kyiv, which also hit a children’s hospital. War crimes that “must be condemned by the entire international community”he indicated on the social network X (Twitter).

Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital. Photo:EFE

People have expressed their outrage and discontent through networks, showing the ruins and rescue teams removing injured civilians. The images released include glimpses inside the wrecked building. They also show the injured, including children, their families and patients waiting to be transferred.

Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital. Photo:@igorlachenkov

Likewise, the Ukrainian influencer Ihor Borysovych Lachenkov, He has shared images of the attack and the injured victims. The young man is a blogger, who dedicates most of his posts to covering the war in Ukraine. He was even co-initiator of the People’s Bayraktar project with Serhiy Prytula.

The activist has classified the recent events as “merciless terrorist attacks”, blaming the bombing on the Russian government, stressing that it was deliberate and direct.

This contradicts the official position expressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lachenkov also said his country was in “desperate” need of air defence to protect its citizens and people not involved in the conflict.

