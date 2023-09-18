The saddest images were seen at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium, where A group of women and children had to be evacuated from the stands after tear gas fired by the police provincial arrived at the sector where they were watching the match between Godoy Cruz and Belgrano, for the fourth round of the League Cup.

It all started when uA group of around 600 Godoy Cruz fans tried to enter the stands without tickets and with the game starting. That was when the police, to try to control them, reacted in the worst way: throwing rubber bullets and tear gas at the violent people. The reaction was immediate and stones began to fly at the troops.

😳😢 BREATHTAKING IMAGE 👉🏽 Evacuating people from the stands at Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano from Argentina due to incidents… THEY HAVE TO TAKE A BABY BETWEEN THE BARBED WIRE! pic.twitter.com/wvSFG74N2B — Sports Carousel (@carousel) September 17, 2023

To make matters worse, the action of the wind made The gases dispersed and reached a sector of the stadium where there were women and children. Given this situation, and while the first half hour of play was being played, referee Leandro Rey Hilfer stopped the actions.

The screams and cries of the little ones when they began to feel the effects of the tear gas led to the police helping to evacuate them from that area, since they were also at risk of receiving some of the stones that flew through the air.

After other detonations, The fans were evacuated from the popular stands to the stalls area, and even to the playing field. Faced with such desperation, the same Godoy Cruz footballers approached the sector to try to calm the violent people.

The firefighters also acted quickly and allowed the group of peaceful fans that remained in the middle of the chaos to be moved to the stalls sector, while the majority sang against their own fans, to the rhythm of: “Let them all leave, let not a single one remain.”

The incidents occurred just a few days before Godoy Cruz receives Racing in Mendoza, where it is expected that there will be a visiting public.

After a few minutes of extreme tension, everything calmed down and the referee resumed the actions. In this context, altered by violence, Godoy Cruz and Belgrano, from Córdoba, tied without goals. The tie left Tomba and Pirata with six points, two behind the leaders Newell’s Old Boys and Racing Club, both with eight.

Match summary

The team led by coach Daniel Oldrá began to handle the ball and with a good job from López Muñoz, Allende and Salomón Rodríguez showed their best version.

Belgrano started a little ahead at the beginning of the game, in which he tried to pressure the home team to come out, but he stayed in insinuations rather than precise play and offensive plays. The local team gradually took control of the ball, controlled the midfield and stopped in the rival field to approach the goal defended by Nahuel Losada on several occasions.

The Pirate’s archer, Nahuel Losada, was the outstanding figure of his team during the first stage with three key saves that allowed him to keep his goal at zero to go to the break tied, without goals.

In the second half, the local team continued to handle the ball at the beginning, although the visiting team, thanks to the changes at halftime, was able to improve in the generation of play, but did not pose any danger to the goal defended by Diego Rodríguez.

Tomba, as the minutes passed, once again had control of the ball, created situations in the rival goal, but once again encountered an outstanding performance by Belgrano’s goalkeeper, Nahuel Losada, the person responsible for the point that Belgrano rescued in Mendoza .

On the next day, Godoy Cruz will visit Unión de Santa Fe, while Belgrano will receive Platense.

