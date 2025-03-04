Guadalupe and Azul Vieiro live these days a cataract of emotions found. After four decades trapped in the ice of the Tupungato volcano (6,570 meters), his father’s backpack, the Argentine mountaineer Guillermo Vieiro dead in an expedition in 1985, was rescued by his daughters after a journey of eleven days. The joy for the finding contrasts with the sad memories of an event that tragically marked the life of the family.

Vieiro, known among other exploits for having crowned the Aconcagua several times, the highest summit in America with 6,900 meters, lost his life at age 44 while descending along a complex route of the tupungato accompanied by his apprentice Leonardo Rabal (20 years), who also died.

Forty years after the accident, the daughters of Vieiro, Guadalupe and Azul, undertook a journey to recover the backpack that had been found in February last year, the France Press (AFP) agency told the Gabriela Cavallaro mountain guide, present in both expeditions.

«We were ascending to around 6,100 meters when we divided something into the glacier. There was a backpack, a piqueta, strings … », recalls Gabriela.









She and her colleague, also the Oswaldo Freire mountain guide, then took a super 8 camera and a picket, but at that time they could not start the backpack from the ground. “I was as a welded to ice, you had to do a small job to take it off,” explains Cavallaro.

After identifying that those packages were from Vieiro, Cavallaro contacted the family and organized with the sisters a mission to recover the backpack. They left on February 14 from the Argentine province of Mendoza to Chilean territory to access the volcano.

The expedition, formed by Azul (44 years), Guadalupe (40), five guides and two documentaries, toured 100 kilometers of round trip for eleven days, until February 25.

«In my family the word mountain was always prohibited. My mom doesn’t want to know anything with the discovery of this backpack. It is a family that is broken by pain, by the void, ”said Azul, a lawyer who was four when his father died.

“Everything seemed crazy and I didn’t want to return to the volcano where he had killed,” he added blue. But with the passing of the months I began to understand ».

Inside the backpack they found “their jacket (jacket), the sleeping bag, a cantimplora, aspirin, vitamin C, an insulator, a game of knives and two rolls of super 8 film,” Vieiro said.

The images revealed after the first expedition showed that the mountaineers had been the first to crown the volcano since its east side, the most complex.

“That wall was never repeated,” said Cavallaro, who lives at the foot of the Tupungato in the city of the same name. The feat “has a historical value in Argentine and international mountaineering.”

The guide compared the mountaineer with Astro Diego Maradona: «One speaks of famous players, such as Maradona at that time. Well, in mountaineering was Guillermo Vieiro ».

Vieiro and Rabal’s bodies were recovered shortly after the accident. The sisters plan to donate the objects found to consider them “a piece of Argentine Andinism.”