Shocking: fan runs and breaks window glass when celebrating the goal, video

Argentina celebrates a goal against the Netherlands.
The fan did not realize that the window was closed.
December 11, 2022, 12:31 PM
The Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez He assured that he has plenty of personality to launch the final penalty in the shootout that allowed his country to qualify for the semifinals of the Argentina World Cup.
“We managed to go through against a very tough rival. I’m happy for all Argentines. We try to do the things we had prepared,” he said.
(Dibu Martínez did it: they reveal a controversial strategy to eliminate the Netherlands)
(Pepe, without mincing words: the harsh words against Fifa)
“I had to take the most important penalty, but I have plenty of personality to define that penalty. I work for the group, for the team, with a good face, calmly. I had to kick the most difficult one, the defining one, but I was able to convert,” he added.
Lautaro dedicated the victory to his family, who supported him in the most difficult moments.
dangerous celebration
Well, the goals of the Argentines go a long way and videos with various celebrations have been uploaded on social networks.
This one, in particular, draws attention, because with Martínez’s goal the fan went out for a run, did not realize that the window was closed and broke the glass.
His wife, seeing what had happened, came to his aid. Luckily the fact did not happen to majors.
(‘What are you looking at, fool?’: they reveal what nobody saw of the ‘fight’ between Messi and Weghorst)
(Cristiano Ronaldo: his wife said “hasta mico” to the DT of Portugal)
SPORTS
