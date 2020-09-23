Highlights: Crowds of people gathered to see the vault in the excavation of the plot

Bharatpur

The old-fashioned ‘treasure’ in Bharatpur district of the state proved to be true on Wednesday. Actually, the plot work was going on in the Atalband Mandi here late last night, where a heavy iron vault has come out during the excavation. There is a sensation in the entire area after the news of the vault. Also, this vault has become a topic of discussion. According to the information received, as soon as the laborers gave information in this regard to the plot owner, there was a rush of locals to see the chest there.

Police reached the spot

According to the information received, Atalband Police Station also reached the spot after getting information in this regard. At the same time, the vault was confiscated and brought to the police station. After this, the archeology department was informed about this. Here the talk of the exit of the vault in the excavation of the plot is now in the whole city. People are speculating about this. People say that the vault looks old enough to contain gold. The weight of the vault is said to be about one quintal.

Archaeological department will investigate the vault

City CO Satish Verma said that a vault has been found in the excavation of the plot of a person named Madhu Gupta in the Atalbandi Mandi at night. In this regard, the Department of Archeology has been informed. Now the vault of the Department of Archeology will examine how old this vault is and what is inside it, only then can we get information about this vault