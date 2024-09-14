The body of a second newborn was found in Vignale di Traversetolo, in the province of Parma. Investigations underway and genetic tests ordered

A shocking discovery reopens the case of newborn found dead, about a month ago, in Vignale di Traversetolo, in the province of Parma. The second body of a newborn baby was recently found in the same place, after the one found last August 9th.

Another newborn found dead

The program reported this incredible breakthrough in the investigations “Fourth Degree” of Rete4. In accordance with the provisions of the investigators, the carrying out of genetic analysis and of further investigationsaimed at clarifying every aspect of this second mysterious discovery, which occurred near a small garden of a villa.

DNA test ordered on second newborn found dead

The examination of the DNA on the second newborn found dead. Based on what has emerged from the investigations so far, his remains appear to be older than the newborn found in August. In fact, they would be bonethe dating of which will be important to try to trace.

The discovery of the second newborn would have occurred following an excavation operation carried out by investigators, who returned to the villa to continue the investigations.

Second newborn’s remains found

As for the autopsy results performed on the first baby’s tiny body, they would have revealed that the newborn, a male, breathed and died after birth, although the cause of death has not been clarified. Both the mother and father of the newborn have been identified: they are both in their early twenties.

An entire community shocked

In an interview given to the tvParma news program, the mayor of Traversetolo Simone Dall’Orto regarding the discovery of the second newborn he stated the following:

“There was already a complex and particular news that shocked the entire community. If this second news were to be confirmed, to date we have neither confirmations nor denials, the general picture would become even more tragic and chilling. We hope that the investigators who are working on this case can clarify things as soon as possible”.

investigations in progress

And he concluded:

“We have no idea, it’s such a big thing that it’s difficult to comment. Many people, like me, are left speechless.”