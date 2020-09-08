Highlights: Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University of Ajmer reveals the ongoing corruption game

Chancellor used to take bribe through private guard

Action taken by ACB Rajasthan

ACB exposes corruption case

Ajmer

When the person sitting on the biggest responsibility in a department is involved in corruption, then what can be expected in such a situation? The same has been revealed at Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University in Ajmer. Here is where the ACB exposed the game of corruption on Monday. Now a new revelation has been revealed in this matter once again.

ACB disclosed, kept VC’s wires in front

Actually ADG Dinesh MN reached Ajmer on Tuesday for questioning in this case. He questioned the Vice Chancellor Professor RP Singh, private guard and broker Ranjit Singh, and private college director Mahipal Singh in a rigorous inquiry into the bribery case. Also discussed with officials in this regard. ADG Dinesh MN, while talking to the media, said that the ACB has strong evidence regarding the vice-chancellor and his broker. The ACB also got verification of bribe against the Vice Chancellor on the complaint of private college operator of Bhilwara 3 and a half months ago. After this, other traps including electronic surveillance were laid to expose the entire game of corruption in which the entire gang members including Vice Chancellor Professor Singh got entangled.

Investigation is being done, property is being scrutinized

Dinesh MN said that at present, corruption charges are being investigated against the above three members. Along with this, the documents of the property of the Vice Chancellor are also being scrutinized. He also said in response to a question whether the private college operator or the university employee knew that any work could be done through Ranjit Singh. He used to get illegal work done only through Ranjit. Other people will also be arrested if they get involved in the case.

Action under conspiracy

The son of Vice Chancellor Professor RP Singh has termed this action as a complete conspiracy. He said that all the allegations leveled against him are false. Soon the truth will be in front of everyone. However, let us tell you that the clarification has been given by ACB in this matter.