Serious injury for Stefanie Fleckenstein in the women's downhill in Val d'Isére. A few meters from the finish line, the Canadian spun at a speed of over one hundred per hour, falling heavily. Despite her pressure, her bindings did not release, twisting her left leg unnaturally. The North American athlete's screams of pain invaded the finish line, while her colleagues – including the Italian Laura Pirovano – covered their eyes and ears so as not to witness the scene.



