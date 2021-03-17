Two Egyptian women made shocking confessions after their arrest on charges of robbing bank pioneers in the Nozha area in Cairo.

The two defendants said that they formed a gang formation to steal Egyptian citizens, as one of them deluded the victim that she was in a coma, and fell to the ground while the victim helped her, so the second ignored him and stole the sums of money he had.

The detectives in Cairo arrested the two accused in the Nozha area, and confessed to robbing citizens from bank and bank pioneers, according to the Egyptian newspaper, “Youm7”.

The beginning was with information received by investigators from the Nozha Police Department of the Cairo Security Directorate, stating that two women “had criminal information” formed a gang that specialized its criminal activity in stealing citizens’ belongings in front of banks.

After legalizing the procedures and preparing the necessary ambushes, they were seized, and facing them they admitted that they had committed 5 incidents of theft in the same manner, and with their guidance, the detectives seized a number of devices and a mobile phone they had bought from the proceeds of theft, and they added that they spent the rest of the seized sums, and the necessary legal measures were taken.