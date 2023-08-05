Shocking confessions

On the sidelines of the killer’s horrific confessions, and clips of the investigation with family members, the victim’s older brother revealed exciting details, which amounted to accusing his father of lying and covering up his wife’s bad treatment of them and his brother Musa.

The child added that his father was crying falsely in front of the cameras after the murder was exposed, demanding that he be held accountable as well, revealing that the stepmother had let his brother die after torturing him and forcing him to eat large quantities of salt that she sprinkled on his eyes, as well as hitting him with a knife in the head and stabbing him with a wooden tool. Sharp, burning his hands and other parts of his body.

She was even preparing lunch while the child lay on the floor for hours, a lifeless body, according to the testimony of Musa’s brother, indifferently and without asking for an ambulance, for example, or calling the father.

The father is complicit

The Director of Baghdad Crime Control, Major General Khaled Biday, revealed that the judiciary opened an independent investigative case, regarding the father’s complicity and his silence about the long assault by his second wife on his son from his first wife, which eventually encouraged the stepmother to kill Musa.

Child Protection Act

In light of the increasing calls for the enactment of laws to protect children from violence, especially domestic ones, the Child Welfare Authority in Iraq revealed, on Thursday, that there are efforts to legislate the Child Protection Law from Domestic Violence.

The director of the authority’s office, Ghada Mohsen Al-Rafi’i, said in statements broadcast by Al-Iraqiya News, that “Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani supervises the Child Welfare Authority, but there is weakness in the implementation of the law in childhood issues,” noting that “the Penal Code punishes the mother and father for domestic violence.” .

She added that “the commission is seeking to legislate a child protection law, especially since international agreements force Iraq to enact a child law,” noting that “the child’s rights to life, education and health are guaranteed by international laws.”

Social activist and researcher Nawal Al-Ibrahim says, in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

* The video of the shocking confessions revealed how exceptional this crime is in its ugliness and horrificness, and what is worse is that the accused was how cold-tempered she was when she recounted the details of her crime as if she was telling a short story to a child, for example, to the point that the investigator could not control himself, expressing his amazement at that.

* This calls for expediting the legislation and application of deterrent and clear laws that do not tolerate interpretation in the prohibition and criminalization of child abuse, as hardly a day goes by that we do not see stories of violence and torture that reach the point of killing young children, as happened in this case.

* What is important now is to place the victim’s brother, who appeared in the video and revealed the details of the killing of his younger brother, under the custody of his mother, so that he would not be subjected to violence and torture, as happened with Musa.