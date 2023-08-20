Few cases have aroused as much media interest as that of Daniel Sancho, 29 years old. The commotion has seized everyone upon learning of Sancho’s chilling confession about the murder and subsequent dismemberment of Edwin Arrieta, 44 years old. This tragic news has filled the headlines day after day, capturing the attention not only of public opinion, but also of Rodolfo Sancho’s son.

The television program ‘El programa del verano’ has managed a live interview with Vicente Cacho, the business manager at the Spanish embassy in Thailand. Cacho has shared intimate details about his personal conversation with Daniel Sancho, shedding light on the defendant’s concern about the media coverage that his case has been receiving in Spain. According to Cacho, Sancho seems to be contemplating the possibility of making statements to the press in the near future.

Sancho is fully aware that the crime for which he faces charges could be punishable by death. However, according to Cacho’s statements, the investigation is still ongoing, despite previous statements at a press conference.

Sancho’s anxiety about media coverage is not an isolated incident. As revealed on the ‘En boca de todos’ portal, Sancho has expressed his interest on several occasions to know if his case continues to grab headlines, suggesting a legal strategy to influence the trial and possibly reduce his sentence.

This focus on media attention could be the reason behind the recent decision to Silvia Bronchalo, ex-partner of Rodolfo Sancho, to speak to the press on Friday, August 18. It is speculated that this measure could form part of a broader defense strategy to achieve international media attention and, therefore, a less severe sentence for Daniel Sancho.

