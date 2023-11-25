French critics and historians have shown no mercy with the recent film by the renowned British director Ridley Scott, ‘Napoleón’, released worldwide on Wednesday, November 22. Many point out numerous historical inaccuracies in the film starring Joaquin Phoenix. “Scott has told Napoleon with the caricature that the British made of him in the 19th century. It is not even recognized that way today.”, the president of the Napoleon foundation, Thierry Lentz, revealed to the EFE agency, who broke down the film and assured that there are errors in every minute.

For this reason, the British filmmaker Ridley Scott He spoke with Vulture about the strong criticism of his film, in which he questioned how little seriousness there was in its making. To stop these attacks, the 85-year-old director confessed that he had not read anything about the life of Napoleon.

What revelation did Ridley Scott make about the movie ‘Napoleon’?

““Everyone has an opinion about what really happened, and I always ask, ‘Were you there?'” He began by saying before ensuring that he had not read anything about the French general’s life for the making of the film.

“There are 10,000 books about Napoleon, and they all have truth and conjecture at the same time. But I left the reading of the books to the poor bastard who had to write the script,” he expressed, referring to screenwriter David Scarpa. “It is my film and if there are inaccuracies it is because it is impossible to be precise in everything”he indicated.

What did ‘Napoleon’ director Ridley Scott say to his critics?

In the same interview, the controversial director Ridley Scott He took advantage of the space to respond to the large number of critics he has won after the premiere of ‘Napoleón’.

“I don’t care what they expect or what they say. At the end of the day, it doesn’t concern me as an artist. Cinema is not a sport where you win or lose. Creation is different, like painting, writing or music. I think only self-criticism counts. The rest are opinions. What you have to say is screw them and move forward”, he recounted.

Why did Ridley Scott choose actor Joaquin Phoenix to play Napoleon?

Joaquin Phoenixknown worldwide for having given life to the ‘Joker’ in the film ‘Joker —which earned him his first Oscar for best actor—, he was in charge of playing the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. Scott revealed why she chose him.

Joaquin Phoenix and Ridley Scott have worked together on several films. Photo: Apple TV+

“It has a nose and eyes. Before choosing him, I took a photograph of him, put a hat on him and said, ‘Here he is.'” He leaves no other option: you have to love him.”he said.