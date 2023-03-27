The national government has systematically neglected regions in the country in recent decades. This has led to unjustifiable differences and could undermine Dutch democracy. Three government advisory councils state this in a joint advice that will be handed over to Minister Hanke Bruins Slot of the Interior in Veenhuizen on Monday afternoon.
