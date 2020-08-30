The case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is becoming extremely sensational every day. After the suicide by depression, money fraud charges, drugs connection, once again a new claim has come out in this case. This claim has been made by the attendant of the ambulance carrying Sushant’s dead body for postmortem. He says that during the postmortem he had heard the doctor saying that it was not a suicide but a case of murder.

What did the ambulance attendant say?

Talking to our colleague Channel Times Now on the case of Sushant’s death, the attendant said that he saw marks of needles under Sushant’s neck and soles. He also claims that Sushant’s body was yellow and his tongue did not come out due to hanging. The attendant also said that Sushant’s legs were broken.

Riya said- Sushant Sorry

Ambulance Attendant told that when Riya Chakraborty reached Morchery after postmortem, she said ‘Sushant Sorry’ after seeing Sushant’s dead body. Ambulance Attendant said that he came out after hearing all these things in Morchery and at that time he had not told this to the police or media. Now it has to be seen whether the CBI records the statement of the ambulance attendant claiming in the media.