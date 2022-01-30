The recipients of emergency calls 999 at the Command and Control Center of the General Department of Operations in Dubai Police have a great ability to negotiate, because there are sensitive communications that require entering into a long dialogue with the author, such as people threatening suicide, for example. The recipient of the call must take it very seriously and not put any Assumptions that the owner is joking, and bears a great human responsibility in how to convince him to change his decision, and in such complex cases, the more time he gains with the caller, the closer the problem is to the solution.

In this regard, according to one of the operations room men in Dubai Police, Corporal Ahmed Mohamed Salem, he was able to deal with one of these complex cases, for an Asian man who called the emergency line 999 while he was in a very bad psychological condition, confirming his intention to commit suicide.

Salem said that negotiating was difficult at first because the man insisted on going ahead with what he had in mind, but he was gradually calmed down by talking to him on various topics and asking him why he was thinking of suicide, so he revealed his depression due to family disputes that negatively affected him and made him feel helpless.

He added that the man began to feel comfortable with the passage of time, especially after he was convinced that every problem has a solution, and several solutions were proposed to him, so he reassured and retracted his decision, and the administration was keen to check on his condition from time to time.



