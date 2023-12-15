Kate Micucci is best known for her roles in Scrubs, Doctor Who and The Big Bang Theory

Many film and TV series fans are worried about the health conditions of Kate Micucci, 43-year-old actress known for her roles in Scrubs and The Big Bang Theory. The interpreter, in fact, recently posted a video on TikTokin which she explained that she had undergone surgery for a tumor that was diagnosed in her lungs.

Born in Jersey City on March 31, 1980 to parents both of Italian origins, Kate Micucci moved to Nazareth, in the state of Pennsylvaniawhere she grew up and continued her studies.

There he learned to play the piano, attended Nazareth Area High School and Keystone College in La Plume. Afterwards she moved again, this time to Los Angeleswhere she majored in art studies at Loyola Marymount University.

With a strong comic streak, in 2007 he met the actress Riki Lindhome and with her formed the comedy-folk duo Garfunkel and Oates.

Regarding her private life, she has been married to the singer and record producer since 2018 Jake Sinclair.

At just 43 years old he already boasts a slew of films and TV series in which she worked as an actress, in short extras or leading roles.

The roles that helped make her famous practically all over the world are undoubtedly that of Stephanie Gooch in the TV series Scrubs – Doctors in their early stagesby Shelley in Help me Hope! and the sociophobic Lucy in The Big Bang Theory.

Kate Micucci and lung cancer

Very active on social media, Kate Micucci has been giving it up in recent days TikTok a announcement which aroused a lot worry to his many fans.

In the video, recorded in the hospital where she is hospitalized, she explains that she has recently undergone surgery to remove a cancer:

I had surgery for lung cancer. It's a little strange because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life, so it was a surprise.

There diagnosisshe explained, although it arrived suddenly and without any symptoms having 'warned' her, she was still early. Which made it possible for doctors to intervene in time and with a good chance of doing so healing.