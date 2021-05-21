Not one, not two, not three. Dozens of bees landed on Angelina Jolie during a photoshoot that the actress did as part of a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of these insects.

On the occasion of World Bee Day, the Hollywood star lent her body to make visible an issue related to the environment that worries specialists.

One more time, Angelina Jolie has shown its strong commitment with social and environmental causes and in the shocking images shared by National Geographic, she is seen remaining serene while several bees roam her body and face. A) Yes, for 18 minutes.

Without protection and without bathing

“Everyone on set, except Angelina, had to wear a protective suit. It had to be quiet and dark enough to keep the bees calm,” explained the photographer, Dan Winters, who added that the actress “stayed perfectly still, covered in bees for 18 minutes without a sting”.

In the images you can see the insectss running down Jolie’s chest, neck, and even face, while she remains totally impassive, carefree and even smiling at the cameras.

To achieve this shocking result, the actress from Lara Croft had to go three days without showering. “It was a lot of fun cleansing with pheromones. I couldn’t take a shower for the past three days because they told me: ‘If you have all these different scents and shampoos and perfumes and stuff, the bee doesn’t know what you are‘”Jolie explained.

A fairy godmother

Angelina Jolie has recently been named a sponsor of Women for Bees, a project created by Guerlain and UNESCO that aims to help and support fifty beekeepers around the world. In addition, on the occasion of the initiative, the actress will participate in a thirty-day program in the Provence region (France) in which it intends to obtain resources for beekeeping.

In addition to lending herself to the awareness campaign, Jolie acknowledged in an interview that her children are “much more informed” about the environment than she was at their age: “It depends on their generation. The decisions we make and the things we do in the next 10 or 20 years will make or break the way we can live on this planet. Sadly, they know. That is very difficult for them, “he said.

The actress is mother of six children, three of which he adopted in different countries of the world and another three that he had with his ex-partner, Brad Pitt, from whom he is now in the process of divorce.

“If the Earth can exist in the same way as it does today, and if there will be bees and pollination, it was not something I was thinking about at 12 years old,” said the actress about the conscience of their children’s generation about the topic.

The result of the images of Angelina with the bees is really impressive and in less than 24 hours she added more than two million ‘I like‘ on the Instagram account of National Geographic. Both the followers of the magazine and those of the actress have praised the work and the message it transmits, being surprised by the courage and temperance of Jolie.

La Vanguardia Fountain

WD