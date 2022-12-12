Tragedy in the Pugliese area, collision between a bus and a Mini Cooper on Provincial Road 96

Fatal road accident in the province of Bari: in the collision between a car and a bus, which took place on the provincial road 96 which connects Palo del Colle to Modugno: three boys lost their lives in the impact.

A 21-year-old died instantly, while two young people who were hospitalized died a few hours later. According to what is learned, the young people were traveling in a Mini Cooper which, for reasons to be ascertained, collided against the bus driven by a 65-year-old.

Subscribe to the newsletter

