Saturday, September 16, 2023
Shocking: a Russian military truck ran over a person in Ukraine and no one did anything

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2023
in World
Shocking: a Russian military truck ran over a person in Ukraine and no one did anything

Russian military

Servicemen ride on a Russian armored vehicle in Armyansk, Crimea, on February 25, 2022.

Servicemen ride on a Russian armored vehicle in Armyansk, Crimea, on February 25, 2022.

The event occurred on the morning of September 12, 2023.

A shocking event occurred in the occupied city of Lugansk, Ukraine, when a Russian military truck ran over a person passing by on a main avenue.

See also  NATO on high alert after attack near Poland

The event was recorded on a security camera and occurred on September 12 at 10 in the morning.

The situation in Ukraine is increasingly difficult and the outlook is discouraging and terrifying.

In fact, a recent and unfortunate event has shocked the world, since the video of a Russian truck that ran over and ran over a person, without a hint of humanity.

(Keep reading: President of the European Commission urges the EU to open the door to new members).

And although the man crossing the street tried to dodge the blow, unfortunately he did not succeed and died at the scene.

What happened next worried Internet users more, because after the truck continued, The drivers and passersby who were around did nothing and they preferred to continue on their way, passing by the man, now lifeless.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

President of the European Commission pays tribute to the writer Héctor Abad in her speech: video

Ukraine admits that Russian air superiority ‘slows down’ its army’s counteroffensive

See also  EU The new law was to prevent the deterioration of the environment and the use of child labor - Now the project is tangled and the Finnish representative suspects that there is “inappropriate influence” in the background

India hosts G20 summit marked by divisions over Ukraine, climate change

