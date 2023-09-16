Shocking: a Russian military truck ran over a person in Ukraine and no one did anything

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Servicemen ride on a Russian armored vehicle in Armyansk, Crimea, on February 25, 2022.
The event occurred on the morning of September 12, 2023.
A shocking event occurred in the occupied city of Lugansk, Ukraine, when a Russian military truck ran over a person passing by on a main avenue.
The event was recorded on a security camera and occurred on September 12 at 10 in the morning.
The situation in Ukraine is increasingly difficult and the outlook is discouraging and terrifying.
In fact, a recent and unfortunate event has shocked the world, since the video of a Russian truck that ran over and ran over a person, without a hint of humanity.
And although the man crossing the street tried to dodge the blow, unfortunately he did not succeed and died at the scene.
What happened next worried Internet users more, because after the truck continued, The drivers and passersby who were around did nothing and they preferred to continue on their way, passing by the man, now lifeless.
GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
