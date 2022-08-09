The production company Zentropa has issued a press release announcing the illness of Lars Von Trier, the 66-year-old Danish director

Anxiety and concern for millions of cinema fans, for the press release released in the past few hours by the production company it represents Lars Von Trier. The Danish director, since announced, would be suffering from Parkinson’s disease. However, the agency explains, he will carry on his work peacefully.

Born in Copenhagen on April 30, 1956, Trier had a childhood that was anything but “normal”. His parents, nudists, communists and atheists, were strongly convinced of the right to self-determination of their child.

Lars then grew up with one extreme freedomwhich caused him many problems in his adolescence and youth.

The approach with the world of cinema comes when he was only 13 years old. An uncle of his director and screenwriter gave him a role in the television series Hemmelig sommer.

The passion of the camera arrives and grows later, when thanks to the 8 millimeters of his mother begins to be passionate about shooting and editing.

In 1977 he shoots his own first two feature filmswhich come rewarded and that allow him to enter a prestigious academy, in which he has the opportunity to create others.

The great success comes in the next 1984 with the film entitled “The element of crime“. The film received numerous international awards, including the Technical Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

Lars Von Trier’s other great success is “The Waves of Destiny“, A 1996 film which, in turn, has received a huge number of national and international awards and recognitions.

Lars Von Trier’s disease

The Danish director’s success on television was also great. Merit of the series entitled “The Kingdom“. This is divided into three parts: the first came out in 1994, the second in 1997 and the third, the final one, will be released this year.

Shortly before filming ended, however, Lars Von Trier’s career and life suffered a strong blow.

There Zentropathe production company he founded and which manages his image, has released an official note in which he announced that the well-known director has discovered that he is suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

The production company explained that, despite everything, Lars is continuing to work very peacefully. However, he prefers to keep a low profile for days to come. Interviews and public interventionsfrom now on, they will be reduced to a minimum.