Shock in Spain due to the tragic and absurd death of Juan Pujalte Martinez: his death shrouded in mystery

Another terrible loss shocks the world of cycling, with a serious accident involving the promising Spanish two-wheeler, the 18-year-old Juan Pujalte Martinez. Two passers-by found him on the ground, on the side of the road, already lifeless. In the fall, it is not known whether it was autonomous or caused by a hit-and-run driver, there was irreversible damage to the head, kidneys and spleen.

Once rescued, the young man was already lifeless and it was not possible for him to do anything but observe the situation death. Following the necessary investigations, it was discovered that both a head traumaand very serious damage to kidneys and to spleen.

The cyclist was training alone and, according to what has emerged so far, there were no witnesses to the tragedy. At the moment no lead is excluded. He could have fallen alone due to the strong wind, or hit by a hit-and-run driver who then disappeared. The investigations will shed light on this.

Juan ran with the Under 23 team of Valverde Team, a team owned and named after former two-wheel champion Alejandro Valverde. Valverde himself, on his social profiles, posted a photo of the young champion who passed away and accompanied it with this touching farewell message: