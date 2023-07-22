Jacopo Venzo fell off his bike while riding a downhill section of the first stage of the Tour of Upper Austria: he was only 17 years old

Terrible news broke this morning and shocked the world of cycling and sport in general. Jacob Venzoa 17-year-old cyclist from the Campana Imballaggi Geo&Tex Trentino team, lost his life yesterday, after a very bad fall in which he was involved in the first stage of the Junioren Rundfahrt, a race that was taking place in Austria and reserved for junior athletes.

The world of cycling in recent months and weeks he has had to deal with terrible news, that of the premature death of several champions.

On 30 November it was the turn of Davide Rebellin, former Italian champion, who passed away after being crushed by a truck during a training session.

In June, another accident had cost the life of Gino Mader, a Swiss professional athlete of the Bahrain Victorious team, who while going down a descent in the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland, fell into a ravine. Rescued by doctors, he died a few hours later in hospital.

Yesterday the same fate befell another cyclist, this time even younger, Jacopo Venzo di only 17 years old.

The boy, under the team Geo&Tex Trentino Packaging Bellwas engaged in the second semi-stage of the first day of the Junior Rundfahrta competition reserved for junior athletes which was due to take place in Austria these days.

The moved farewell to Jacopo Venzo

He was walking a stretch in descentwhen he suddenly lost control of the bike and is crashed down.

The death was confirmed yesterday afternoon, but the news only spread today. To give the sad announcement we thought the same squad by Jacopo, who wrote on social media: