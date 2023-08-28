Helen Smart accused of falling ill in her sleep in the Lake District, where she was with the whole family to celebrate her brother’s birthday

A very serious mourning has shocked the world of British sport. Helen Smart, a former English swimmer, who also appeared at the Olympics, died suddenly while sleeping. She was in the Lake District, a region in the north of England, together with the whole family to celebrate her brother Rob’s 40th birthday.

Helen Smart’s was a very important career in the sport. As a swimmer, between the end of the nineties and the beginning of 2000 she had also obtained important prizes.

at sydney olympics 2000, for example, had participated in the 200-meter backstroke final. In 1998 she achieved a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games and then several silver medals at the 1999 World Shorts.

After her sports career she had decided to follow in the footsteps of her dad who was a teacher and she too became professor. She first taught and then even became principal at Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School, the same school where his dad had worked.

These days he was on vacation with his family a Lake District. During sleep, the unthinkable happened. An illness probably took her away without anyone expecting it or being able to do something to avoid it.

The grief over the death of Helen Smart

The former champion was very close in the Lake District. Even though she wasn’t born there and didn’t live there, she had still chosen it as the ideal place for some of the best moments of her life. Like marriage for example.

Family members tell of her, who always said she felt at home there. Now they have opened one fundraiser which will be used to build one statue or at least a monument to his memory.

Heartbreaking indeed the pain of Helen’s family. There sister Nicholas spoke to some reporters, explaining that Helen was fine and that no one can explain how it was possible.