With videoEsteban Ocon and a group of employees and photographers got the fright of their lives just before the end of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The French Alpine driver had to brake when he came in for a set of soft tires on the penultimate lap. Check out the remarkable images above.

The photographers and staff apparently thought no one would come in anymore and were already in the middle of the road in the pit lane to get ready for the podium ceremony. Because Ocon reacted alertly and the people jumped to the side in time, an accident was narrowly avoided.

,,That’s something we don’t want to see’, reacted a shocked Ocon, who finished 15th and finished outside the points. “I don’t understand why we start preparing the podium and the ceremony while the race is still underway.”

,,I enter the pit lane at 300 kilometers per hour and suddenly see all kinds of people around me. I had to brake and avoid the people. If I miss the braking point, this could have been a major disaster. This is madness and absolutely needs to be discussed.” See also A lost moon explains the origin of Saturn's rings

Check out Ocon’s response.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

FIA is investigating

The FIA ​​thinks the same. The motorsport federation says it is investigating the incident. FIA staff members allegedly allowed team personnel to gather on the part of the pit lane where the ceremony is held (the so-called parc fermé), while the race was not yet finished.

“We are investigating the incident in the pit lane on the last lap,” it said in a statement. “Representatives of the FIA ​​responsible for the parc fermé must report to the stewards.”

Esteban Ocon. © Pro Shots / Michael Potts







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Mallorca-Athletic: schedule, TV and where to watch LaLiga live





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

View the 2023 Formula 1 calendar here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Analysts have named the main economic trend of 2022