Mourning music for the untimely death of Rudy Ruzza: the bassist had achieved success since the 80s with Gli Statuto

A very serious mourning hit the world of Italian music. Rudy Ruzza, historic member of the Gli Statuto group, passed away at the age of 61. For years he had been battling an illness that eventually took him away. Countless condolence messages have appeared on the web in the past few hours.

Another very important character in the Italian music scene, he died forever causing immense pain to the many who had followed him and his music for decades.

We are talking about Rudy Ruzza, historic member and bassist of the Mod de genre band The statutes.

Born in Turinthe group took the name of the square (Statute) where the so-called Modernists meet, a youth subculture born in London in the late 50s.

Many artists who have been part of the band over the 40-year history and Rudy took the place of Ezio Bossowho like him had played bass for the group.

Many albums and successes of Gli Statuto and in 1992 they also participated in the Sanremo Festival. They brought the song titled “We won the Sanremo Festival“, which obtained discrete results both in the final ranking of the event and in the subsequent record ones.

In recent months the Statutes had worked on a new record live and were preparing for a tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the foundation.

As mentioned Rudy Ruzza only had 61 years old and passed away due to complications illness from which he had been suffering for some time.

Condolences for the death of Rudy Ruzza

Countless i farewell messages that friends and colleagues have posted on social media in the past few hours.

Francesco Venutomanager of the group, wrote on social media: “Rudy has always been a fatalist, and we always laughed about it. As soon as we have updates on the place and times, we will write them on the Statute page“.

