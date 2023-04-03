The attacker approached Paco Naval while he was talking to friends in the street and killed him with a stab in the chest: shock in Spain

A shocking incident occurred last weekend in Spain and shocked the world of football. Paco Naval, a young promise of football, under the Chipiona team, was shot dead in the street with a stab in the chest. The attacker has already been brought to justice. He investigates the motive for the senseless gesture that ended the 24-year-old’s life.

Creepy the reconstruction that the local police forces made of the attack.

Apparently the boy was located near the center of ChipionaSaturday night, chatting with some of his friends.

Suddenly another young man approached the group, pulled out a big knife and it hit in full chest Naval leaving him on the ground in agony before running away.

The guys who were together with the footballer have it rescue and immediately made the emergency call. Doctors arrived on site within minutes and transported Paco to the nearest hospital.

After a few hours, however, the 24-year-old passed away forever. Too serious the wound from cutting weaponwhich has reached him at a vital point.

According to what was reported by some local media, it seems that he is responsible for the crazy act already constituted to the authorities and is now charged with murder. The investigators will now investigate to try to shed light on the motive.

Condolences for the death of Paco Naval

Countless i condolence messages appeared on the web. Many clubs have shown closeness to the young footballer’s family. Chipiona wrote on their social channels:

We have no words, it seems like a nightmare, but unfortunately it’s real, our player Paco Naval Pérez has left us, he died this morning. Paco was only 24, a lifetime ahead of him, our condolences to all his family and colleagues at our club, guys, come on in these difficult times.

Even Real Madrid, the most successful and prestigious club in Spain, wrote: